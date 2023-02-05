Firefighters from Corby Glen have attended a collision between a car and a tractor which closed the main road through a village today.

The crew was called to Main Street, Edenham, at 12.20pm this afternoon where the collision had taken place at the junction with Scottlethorpe Road.

Firefighters used absorbant granulaes to soak up a hydraulic oil leak from the carriageway.

A collision in Edenham has closed the main road through the village Image: Lincolnshire Police (62249963)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers are on scene at a two-vehicle RTC, involving a tractor and a car at the junction of Scottlethorpe Road and Main Street, Edenham.

"The road is expected to remain closed for some time so please avoid the area if you can."

The road remained closed as of 6.30pm this evening according to AA traffic.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries as a result of the collision.