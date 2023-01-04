Home   News   Article

Firefighters attend house fire in Harlaxton

By Katie Green
Published: 17:00, 04 January 2023
 | Updated: 17:02, 04 January 2023

Crews attended a house fire this morning (Wednesday) resulting in smoke damage to the property.

The Grantham Fire Crew were called at 5.19am to a house on Parklands Drive, Harlaxton, which resulted in fire damage to one tea towel, one cooker knob and smoke damage to the entire house.

To extinguish the fire, firefighters used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, one thermal imaging camera and also ventilated the house.

Crews attended the fire in Harlaxton. Picture: iStock (61408251)
The crew also walked one person out of the house.

