Firefighters are attending an incident at the railway bridge in South Parade, Grantham.

Smoke could be seen rising near the bridge around 3pm this afternoon.

At least one crew has been sent to the scene.

Smoke can be seen rising from behind the railway bridge on South Parade. (40917607)

Pictures sent into the Journal by Baz Matthews show the smoke rising one side of the bridge.

Smoke can be seen rising from behind the railway bridge on South Parade. (40917610)

Mr Matthews said: "Two engines attended, still on scene but no more smoke coming from the tunnel. The brigade arrived within minutes."

Read more FireGrantham