Firefighters attend incident at railway bridge in Grantham
Published: 15:27, 20 August 2020
| Updated: 15:47, 20 August 2020
Firefighters are attending an incident at the railway bridge in South Parade, Grantham.
Smoke could be seen rising near the bridge around 3pm this afternoon.
At least one crew has been sent to the scene.
Pictures sent into the Journal by Baz Matthews show the smoke rising one side of the bridge.
Mr Matthews said: "Two engines attended, still on scene but no more smoke coming from the tunnel. The brigade arrived within minutes."
