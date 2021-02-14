Home   News   Article

Firefighters attend second chimney fire near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 19:18, 14 February 2021
Firefighters have been called to a second chimney fire this weekend caused by a build-up of soot.

At 1.40pm today (Sunday), the crew from Corby Glen was called to High Street, Swayfield.

On Friday, crews were called to a similar incident at Billingborough.

Fire stock image (44404367)
The fire in Swayfield was extinguished using chimney rods and a stirrup pump and was caused by a build up of soot.

The National Association of Chimney Sweeps says regular sweeping removes creosote to prevent "dangerous chimney fires" while also increasing the efficiency of some appliances.

