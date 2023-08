Firefighters attended a two-vehicle crash last night (Wednesday).

The two vehicles crashed on the A52 in Barrowby Road, Grantham, at 6.08pm.

A Grantham fire crew used cutting tools and other tools to isolate the batteries of both vehicles.

They also used absorbent granules to clear a fuel spillage.