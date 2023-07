Firefighters attended a vehicle fire last night (Sunday).

The Grantham fire crew were called to the incident at 7.06pm in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Crews used two hose reels, two breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras and eight bags of absorbent granules to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters attended the incident in Harlaxton, Grantham.

The fire was a result of a fault with the engine.