Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a chimney fire last night caused by a build-up of soot.

Firefighters from Grantham were called to a property on Sleaford Road, Beckingham, shortly before 6pm.

Using a thermal imaging camera to inspect the fire, the crews found that it was out on arrival.

The chimney was lightly damaged by the fire.