Firefighters called to fence blaze in Grantham
Published: 10:19, 11 September 2021
| Updated: 10:32, 11 September 2021
Firefighters were called to a fence fire in a Grantham street yesterday.
The on-call crew from Grantham attended Belton Avenue at 6.15pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by the owner using a hosepipe and crews used a hose reel jet to damp it down. The cause was due to a controlled burn that went out of control.
There was severe fire damage to the fence and waste wood.