Firefighters were called to a fence fire in a Grantham street yesterday.

The on-call crew from Grantham attended Belton Avenue at 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished by the owner using a hosepipe and crews used a hose reel jet to damp it down. The cause was due to a controlled burn that went out of control.

Firefighters attended Belton Avenue. (51122564)

There was severe fire damage to the fence and waste wood.