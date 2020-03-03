Firefighters called to Grantham house fire...but it was only cooking fumes

Firefighters were called to a fire alarm in a property in Grantham yesterday evening.

But upon arrival at St Catherine's Road, Grantham, the crew from Grantham discovered there was no fire and the alarm was caused by cooking fumes.

The incident occurred shortly before 6.20pm.

Fire news (29798557)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "@granthamfire attended St Catherines Road to reports of a property fire. Upon arrival, crew discovered the alarms had been caused by cooking fumes."

