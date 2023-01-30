Firefighters were called to a property following concerns for a resident's wellbeing.

A Grantham fire crew were called to a property on Witham Place yesterday (Sunday) where they gained access to assist a resident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters gained access and provided casualty care until arrival of ambulance."

Firefighters gained access to the property. Photo: RSM Photography (62143148)

The fire crew attended the incident at around 4pm.