Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham firefighters called to property following concerns of resident's wellbeing

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 30 January 2023

Firefighters were called to a property following concerns for a resident's wellbeing.

A Grantham fire crew were called to a property on Witham Place yesterday (Sunday) where they gained access to assist a resident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters gained access and provided casualty care until arrival of ambulance."

Firefighters gained access to the property. Photo: RSM Photography (62143148)
Firefighters gained access to the property. Photo: RSM Photography (62143148)

The fire crew attended the incident at around 4pm.

Fire Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE