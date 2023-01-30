Grantham firefighters called to property following concerns of resident's wellbeing
Published: 15:00, 30 January 2023
Firefighters were called to a property following concerns for a resident's wellbeing.
A Grantham fire crew were called to a property on Witham Place yesterday (Sunday) where they gained access to assist a resident.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters gained access and provided casualty care until arrival of ambulance."
The fire crew attended the incident at around 4pm.