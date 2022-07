Firefighters were called to Great Gonerby yesterday evening after 400 litres of diesel were spilled.

Crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the incident at Great North Road at around 7pm.

The crews used 15 bags of Zorb and a large quantity of absorbent pads to clean up the diesel.

Fire crews tackled a diesel spillage in Great Gonerby. (57756897)

The cause of the spillage is not yet know.