Firefighters continue to tackle a fire which started more than 13 hours ago.

Six fire crews were called at 8pm yesterday (Monday) to a fire at a farm in Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby.

The incident has now been scaled down with one fire crew remaining at the scene.

Six fire engines attended the farm in Aslackby. Picture: iStock

The fire has destroyed two woodstore workshops.

An investigation will take place today (Tuesday) to determine the cause.