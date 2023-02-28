Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire firefighters continue to tackle blaze in Aslackby

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:35, 28 February 2023
 | Updated: 09:36, 28 February 2023

Firefighters continue to tackle a fire which started more than 13 hours ago.

Six fire crews were called at 8pm yesterday (Monday) to a fire at a farm in Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby.

The incident has now been scaled down with one fire crew remaining at the scene.

Six fire engines attended the farm in Aslackby. Picture: iStock
The fire has destroyed two woodstore workshops.

An investigation will take place today (Tuesday) to determine the cause.

