Lincolnshire firefighters continue to tackle blaze in Aslackby
Published: 09:35, 28 February 2023
| Updated: 09:36, 28 February 2023
Firefighters continue to tackle a fire which started more than 13 hours ago.
Six fire crews were called at 8pm yesterday (Monday) to a fire at a farm in Millthorpe Lane, Aslackby.
The incident has now been scaled down with one fire crew remaining at the scene.
The fire has destroyed two woodstore workshops.
An investigation will take place today (Tuesday) to determine the cause.