One casualty had to be cut from their vehicle following a crash near Grantham yesterday (Sunday).

Wholetime and on-call fire crews from Grantham were called to the incident on the A153 at Honington at around 7pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and remains closed.

The A607 at Honington was closed following a crash on Sunday evening. Photo: RSM Photography (60468214)

Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to remove the roof of one of the vehicles and rescue the casualty.