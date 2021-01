Firefighters attended a crash involving one vehicle on the A52 yesterday.

The incident happened at Sedgebrook at about 4.30pm.

The Grantham crew helped the driver to get out of the vehicle.

A Grantham fire crew attended an incident on the A52 at Sedgebrook. (44143603)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crew used manpower to assist one driver out of the car and provided casualty care."