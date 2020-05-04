Home   News   Article

Grantham firefighters hold minute's silence for fallen colleagues

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 19:40, 04 May 2020
 | Updated: 19:44, 04 May 2020

Firefighters in Grantham held a minute's silence today to remember their fallen colleagues.

Crew members gathered outside Grantham Fire Station, Harlaxton Road, at midday today, in memory of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

They joined fire crews from across Britain and internationally who came together to remember.

Read more
FireGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE