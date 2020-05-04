Grantham firefighters hold minute's silence for fallen colleagues
Published: 19:40, 04 May 2020
| Updated: 19:44, 04 May 2020
Firefighters in Grantham held a minute's silence today to remember their fallen colleagues.
Crew members gathered outside Grantham Fire Station, Harlaxton Road, at midday today, in memory of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
They joined fire crews from across Britain and internationally who came together to remember.
More by this authorTracey Davies