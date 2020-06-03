Firefighters issue bonfire warning after garden blaze spreads in Grantham
Published: 17:00, 03 June 2020
| Updated: 17:25, 03 June 2020
Firefighters have urged people to think twice about having bonfires following a blaze in a garden in Grantham.
Two fire crews were called to Oakhurst Close, off Somerby Hill, shortly after 10pm on Saturday where controlled burning in a garden had got out of hand and spread to several nearby properties hedges.
It had also spread to fence panels, shrubbery and trees before the crews arrived to put it out.
