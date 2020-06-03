Home   News   Article

Firefighters issue bonfire warning after garden blaze spreads in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 03 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:25, 03 June 2020

Firefighters have urged people to think twice about having bonfires following a blaze in a garden in Grantham.

Two fire crews were called to Oakhurst Close, off Somerby Hill, shortly after 10pm on Saturday where controlled burning in a garden had got out of hand and spread to several nearby properties hedges.

It had also spread to fence panels, shrubbery and trees before the crews arrived to put it out.

