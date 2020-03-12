Firefighters in Grantham and Corby Glen turned their hoses on cars to raise hundreds of pounds for charity at the weekend.

The Grantham crew set up a car wash at their station on Harlaxton Road on Saturday and raised £565 for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters at Corby Glen raised £680 at their car wash.

Maria Buck, crew manager at Grantham fire station was delighted with the support from the public.

She said: “We were so busy that we didn’t get chance to count the amount of vehicles we washed. Our community really does get involved with these events. They engage with the firefighters and have donated so generously and we would just like to thank the community for their support.”

The Fire Fighters Charity helps thousands of serving and retired fire service personnel in times of need. The money raised helps fund support for those rescuers who need rescuing.

Visit: www.firefighterscharity.org.uk

