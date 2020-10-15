Firefighters turned their hoses on to cars to raise £350 for charity at the weekend.

The Grantham crew set up a car wash at their station on Harlaxton Road on Sunday, to raise essential funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

They wore face masks as they scrubbed more than 50 vehicles until they were sparkling clean.

Grantham fire crew hosted a charity car wash on Sunday. (42678049)

It took a while for the funds to be counted after all money raised needed to be quarantined due to coronavirus guidelines.

Crew manager Harry Bell praised the public for supporting the event.

He said: “Thank you from all of us at Grantham station for supporting The Fire Fighters Charity.

Grantham fire crew hosted a charity car wash on Sunday. (42678379)

“We are now looking forward to our next event, the Santa sleigh run, which will taking place around the area between December 5 and 13, routes to follow.”

The Fire Fighters Charity is the UK’s leading provider of services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired firefighters, fire personnel and their families.

For more information, visit: www.firefighterscharity.org.uk