Firefighters at Grantham raised £750 for charity at the weekend by washing cars.

The annual car wash is used to raise funds for the Firefighters Charity, which provides physical and mental support to firefighters and their families, including those who are retired.

They paused to hold a minute’s silence to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

The crew at Grantham station held a minute’s silence on Saturday. (51161841)

The crew stood together in silence at 13.46, the exact time the first plane hit one of the World Trade Centres.

Crew manager Kevin Glover said: “Covid restrictions hit the charity hard with the vast majority of their income coming from organised fund-raising events.

"Now that restrictions have eased, we had a fantastic turnout over the weekend and the amazing generosity from the public has helped us raise in excess of £750 which will go towards providing services such as rest and rehabilitation centres to injured fire-fighters and their families.”