Firefighters at Grantham held a minute's silence on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

The crew at the Grantham station stood together in silence at 13.46, the exact time the first plane hit one of the World Trade Centres.

In total, 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department died during the September 11 attacks.

Grantham Fire Station tweeted: "The crew at Grantham station held a minute’s silence today at 13:46 to remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice at the World Trade Centre 20 years ago today. #RememberingTheFallen."