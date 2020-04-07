Fire crews rescued a driver from their car following a crash on the A52 near Grantham.

At 23.46 yesterday [Monday], whole-time and on-call crews from Grantham Fire and Rescue attended the scene on the A52, at Cold Harbour, Grantham.

The vehicle was found in a ditch when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire news (31732010)

The crews opened the boot to help the driver safely out of the car

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more FireGrantham