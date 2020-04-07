Home   News   Article

Driver pulled out through boot of car after A52 crash near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:28, 07 April 2020
Fire crews rescued a driver from their car following a crash on the A52 near Grantham.

At 23.46 yesterday [Monday], whole-time and on-call crews from Grantham Fire and Rescue attended the scene on the A52, at Cold Harbour, Grantham.

The vehicle was found in a ditch when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The crews opened the boot to help the driver safely out of the car

