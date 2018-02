Have your say

Three fire crews attended a road traffic collision on the A607, Harlaxton, yesterday, between two vehicles.

Firefighters from Grantham, Corby Glen and Sleaford attended the scene, which involved a car and a van, shortly after 8.30pm.

The road was shut at the roundabout near The Farrier as fire crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one male casualty.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing up to four ambulances, two fire engines and several police cars.