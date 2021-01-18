The driver of a car involved in a collision with a lorry was able to get out of his vehicle with the help of firefighters this afternoon.

Crews from Brant Broughton and Sleaford attended the incident in Pottergate Road, Welbourn.

Firefighters were able to open the driver's door to allow him to get out of his car.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a collision in Welbourn. (44003758)

The incident happened at 2.20pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used manpower to open driver's door of the car to allow the driver to walk out of the car."

There were no reports of any injuries.