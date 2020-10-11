One casualty had to be freed from a vehicle following an accident on the High Dyke near Grantham last night.

Grantham firefighters were called to the incident involving one vehicle at Harrowby at 9.25pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Crews used Holmatro cutting gear and manpower to release one casualty into the hands of @EMASNHSTrust."

One casualty was freed from a vehicle on the High Dyke on Saturday evening. (42639914)

The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.