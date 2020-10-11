Firefighters free one casualty after Grantham road accident
Published: 10:05, 11 October 2020
| Updated: 10:08, 11 October 2020
One casualty had to be freed from a vehicle following an accident on the High Dyke near Grantham last night.
Grantham firefighters were called to the incident involving one vehicle at Harrowby at 9.25pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Crews used Holmatro cutting gear and manpower to release one casualty into the hands of @EMASNHSTrust."
The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.