Firefighters free one casualty after Grantham road accident

By Graham Newton
Published: 10:05, 11 October 2020
One casualty had to be freed from a vehicle following an accident on the High Dyke near Grantham last night.

Grantham firefighters were called to the incident involving one vehicle at Harrowby at 9.25pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "Crews used Holmatro cutting gear and manpower to release one casualty into the hands of @EMASNHSTrust."

One casualty was freed from a vehicle on the High Dyke on Saturday evening. (42639914)
The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known.

