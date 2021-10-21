Firefighters rescued a person from a car following a collision on the A52 in the early hours of the morning.

At 00:12am today (Thursday), Grantham fire crews were called to a road traffic collision on the A52 at Sedgebrook.

Using a winch and Stabfast, the officers were able to stabilise a car.

Fire incident (2331892)

They then used Holmatro cutting equipment, Recip saw, Packex and manpower to remove a door and windscreen to release one male from the car.