Firefighters release person following collision on A52 near Grantham
Published: 09:33, 21 October 2021
| Updated: 09:34, 21 October 2021
Firefighters rescued a person from a car following a collision on the A52 in the early hours of the morning.
At 00:12am today (Thursday), Grantham fire crews were called to a road traffic collision on the A52 at Sedgebrook.
Using a winch and Stabfast, the officers were able to stabilise a car.
They then used Holmatro cutting equipment, Recip saw, Packex and manpower to remove a door and windscreen to release one male from the car.