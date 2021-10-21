Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Firefighters release person following collision on A52 near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:33, 21 October 2021
 | Updated: 09:34, 21 October 2021

Firefighters rescued a person from a car following a collision on the A52 in the early hours of the morning.

At 00:12am today (Thursday), Grantham fire crews were called to a road traffic collision on the A52 at Sedgebrook.

Using a winch and Stabfast, the officers were able to stabilise a car.

Fire incident (2331892)
Fire incident (2331892)

They then used Holmatro cutting equipment, Recip saw, Packex and manpower to remove a door and windscreen to release one male from the car.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE