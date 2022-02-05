More news, no ads

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty after two vehicles collided last night.

The collision happened on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. just before midnight.

Grantham fire crews attended the incident and used hydraulic cutting gear to get into one of the vehicles.

The scene of the collision in Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography (54700823)

The casualty was handed over to an ambulance crew.

The road was closed overnight while the incident was dealt with and reopened at about 10am.