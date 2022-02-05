Home   News   Article

Firefighters rescue casualty after two vehicles collide on Great Gonerby road

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:13, 05 February 2022
 | Updated: 10:22, 05 February 2022

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty after two vehicles collided last night.

The collision happened on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. just before midnight.

Grantham fire crews attended the incident and used hydraulic cutting gear to get into one of the vehicles.

The scene of the collision in Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. Photo: RSM Photography (54700823)
The casualty was handed over to an ambulance crew.

The road was closed overnight while the incident was dealt with and reopened at about 10am.

