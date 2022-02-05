Firefighters rescue casualty after two vehicles collide on Great Gonerby road
Published: 09:13, 05 February 2022
| Updated: 10:22, 05 February 2022
Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty after two vehicles collided last night.
The collision happened on Belton Lane, Great Gonerby. just before midnight.
Grantham fire crews attended the incident and used hydraulic cutting gear to get into one of the vehicles.
The casualty was handed over to an ambulance crew.
The road was closed overnight while the incident was dealt with and reopened at about 10am.