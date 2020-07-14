Home   News   Article

Firefighters rescue youth stuck in baby swing in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:28, 14 July 2020
A youth had to be rescued by the fire service after getting stuck in a baby swing in Grantham.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Trent Road, shortly after 9pm last night, after the youth had become firmly wedged in the child-sized seat.

It is not known how long they had been stuck for before being rescued.

