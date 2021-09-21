Home   News   Article

Firefighters still dealing with incident in Long Bennington

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 11:20, 21 September 2021
 | Updated: 11:21, 21 September 2021

Firefighters are still dealing with a fire incident at Long Bennington which began in the early hours of this morning.

A fire crew from Grantham was called to the blaze in Fen Lane at 2.08am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says the incident is an ongoing fire involving shipping containers, containing recycling materials and two scrap vehicles.

Fire crews were called to Long Bennington in the early hours of this morning. (51122187)
A fire service spokesperson said: "This is causing a large amount of smoke in the area we advise where possible to keep windows and doors closed. Initially a crew from Grantham attended this incident and we have one appliance still in attendance now – a relief crew from Leverton."

Fire Grantham Graham Newton
