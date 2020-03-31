Firefighters tackle blaze at Grantham shop
Published: 09:04, 31 March 2020
| Updated: 09:13, 31 March 2020
Two fire crews were sent to tackle a blaze at a shop in Grantham yesterday.
Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the scene at Elmer Street South just after 1.30pm.
They used small tools to gain entry to the property and one hose reel to extinguish the blaze.
The fire caused severe damage to a small quantity of clothing, households items and a plastic drain pipe.
No cause has been reported yet.
More by this authorTracey Davies