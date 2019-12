Firefighters tackled a fire at a property in Grantham tonight.

The crew from Grantham were called to the scene on Cliffe Road, Grantham, shortly after 8pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel and small tools to extinguish one wooden lintel.

(6279009)

The fire is believed to have been caused by heat from a metal flue coming into contact with lintel.

Read more FireGrantham