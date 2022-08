More news, no ads

Firefighters tackled a fire in a stubble field near Grantham yesterday.

Crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the blaze at Pit Lane in Great Ponton early yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called to a field fire in Great Ponton. (58775121)

The fire service has not given a cause for the fire.