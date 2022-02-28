Firefighters were called to a car fire on the A1 yesterday at Grantham.

The Grantham crew attended the incident at the A52 junction on the A1 northbound at 12.10pm.

Firefighters attended a car fire on the A1 on Sunday. (55145003)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said there was severe fire damage to the engine compartment and smoke damage to the interior of car.

Firefighters used one hosereel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.