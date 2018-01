Have your say

A chimney caught fire in Corby Glen yesterday.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen were called out to a chimney fire in Corby Glen.

The fire took place at a property at Moreley’s Lane.

The call-out was at 8.21am.

Crews found the fire was caused by soot which had built wup within the chimney.

They used chinmey gear to extinnguish the fire and thermal imaging cameras to check for any hotspots.