Grantham firefighters tackle dishwasher blaze

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:46, 05 August 2021
Fire crews attended a property where a dishwasher had caught fire.

At 11.55pm last night (Wednesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham attended Rosedale Drive, where a dishwasher was on fire.

The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the blaze.

Fire news. (48454364)

The fire was caused by an electrical fault within the dishwasher.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

