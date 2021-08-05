Grantham firefighters tackle dishwasher blaze
Published: 12:46, 05 August 2021
| Updated: 12:47, 05 August 2021
Fire crews attended a property where a dishwasher had caught fire.
At 11.55pm last night (Wednesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham attended Rosedale Drive, where a dishwasher was on fire.
The crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was caused by an electrical fault within the dishwasher.
No casualties were reported as a result of the fire.