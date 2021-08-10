Firefighters extinguish dust extraction unit that caught ablaze in Grantham
Published: 15:47, 10 August 2021
| Updated: 15:51, 10 August 2021
Fire crews attended a building where a dust extraction unit had caught ablaze.
At 11:50am this morning (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Sleaford tackled a blaze on Alma Park Road, Grantham.
The fire broke out in a dust extraction unit, and was caused by a spark from a table saw.
This spark ignited nearby saw dust within unit, starting the fire.
The crews used one hose reel jet, hand tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
As the premises carried out a successful evacuation plan, no one was injured as a result of the fire.