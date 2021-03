Firefighters attended a house fire in Grantham last night (Friday).

Crews were called to the scene of the blaze on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, at approximately 8pm.

The fire service are yet to confirm further details but an eye witness on the scene reported that: "All occupants and their dog made it out safe."

Crews attended a house fire on Harrowby Lane, Grantham. (45331689)

Photos: Peter Tully