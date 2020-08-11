Home   News   Article

Firefighters tackle huge fire for 14 hours at county waste transfer station near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
Published: 17:09, 11 August 2020
 | Updated: 17:13, 11 August 2020

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze overnight for 14 hours at a waste transfer station near Grantham.

Fire crews from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire attended the incident at the Lincolnshire County Council site in Occupation Lane, Gonerby Moor, at about 10.30pm last night (Monday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that 200 tonnes of waste were involved inside the building, although the council later reported it as 90 tonnes.

