Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire in Grantham yesterday.

A Grantham crew was called to Victoria Street at 8.30pm.

The crew used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

There was fire damage to a cooker and smoke damage to the kitchen.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by "cooking left unattended".