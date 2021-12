More news, no ads

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Grantham.

Two crews have attended the fire in Dudley Road, near the junction with Bridge Street, in the past hour.

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire at the property.

Firefighters tackle a kitchen fire on Dudley Road. (53902792)

Nobody is reported to be hurt in the incident.

The junction of Dudley Road and Bridge street is currently closed off.