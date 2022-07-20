More news, no ads

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in fields in Grantham.

Smoke can be seen rising over the town from the fire in a field off Gorse Lane.

Crews from Grantham, Stamford and Sleaford are tackling the blaze which covers 3,000 square metres.

Police have closed off South Parade next to McDonald's.

Police confirmed that Grantham Preparatory School and Greenfields Academy have both been evacuated.

The fire is spreading in fields off Gorse Lane. Photo: Peter A Tully (58123542)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews are working hard to extinguish 3,000 sq metres of stubble field. Seven hose reels and beaters are in use. Control staff took 50 calls."

A fire engine in the field. Photo: Peter A Tully. (58123544)

The flames speading in the fields off Gorse lane. Photo: Ben Potter (58124181)

Smoke can be seen rising over Grantham. Photo: Ben Potter (58124183)

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.