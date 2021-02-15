Firefighters were called to a blaze in a living room near Grantham last night.

Fire crews from Grantham and Sleaford were called to the property on Church Lane, Caythorpe, shortly after 10.15pm.

They used small tools and gear to cut away the chimney and remove it to the open air.

The blaze caused severe damage to one oak beam above the fireplace.

Firefighters confirmed that the blaze was caused by chimney lining not being fitted.