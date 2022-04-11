Firefighters tackle second car blaze in Grantham in a day
Published: 09:27, 11 April 2022
Firefighters were called to a second car fire in 24 hours last night (Sunday).
The Grantham crew was called to the blaze in Chelmsford Drive at 8.45pm.
There was severe fire damage to the engine compartment.
The crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel and breathing apparatus.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was an electrical fault in the engine compartment.
At 2.30am on Sunday, a Grantham crew attended another car fire in Muston Road.
A Billingborough crew also tackled a vehicle fire in Aslackby at 10pm on Saturday.