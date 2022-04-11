More news, no ads

Firefighters were called to a second car fire in 24 hours last night (Sunday).

The Grantham crew was called to the blaze in Chelmsford Drive at 8.45pm.

There was severe fire damage to the engine compartment.

The fire in this car in Chelmsford Drive was caused by an electrical fault. Photo: RSM Photography (55991785)

The crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel and breathing apparatus.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was an electrical fault in the engine compartment.

At 2.30am on Sunday, a Grantham crew attended another car fire in Muston Road.

Firefighters attended this car fire in Chelmsford Drive. Photo: RSM Photography (55991783)

A Billingborough crew also tackled a vehicle fire in Aslackby at 10pm on Saturday.