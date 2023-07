Crews attended a six vehicle fire in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Firefighters from Brant Broughton, Sleaford, Waddington and Grantham attended the incident in Brant Road, Fulbeck, at 1.11am.

There was fire damage to six vehicles.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.