Firefighters tackled large straw and grass fires yesterday (Sunday) near Grantham.

At 3.20pm, Grantham firefighters were called to a waste straw fire measuring 60 metres by five metres at Welby, near the A52.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and one drag.

Firefighters tackled straw and grass fires on Sunday. (58778529)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "This was controlled burning left unattended."

Earlier yesterday, crews from Billingborough and Donington were called to a grass fire at Billingborough Drove, at 11.40am.

There was severe fire damage to an area of grass measuring 200 metres by 30 metres.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets, four beaters and a water backpack.