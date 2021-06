Firefighters tackled a blaze which broke out in a tractor yesterday.

Crews from Grantham and Sleaford were called to the incident at 7.20pm in Sewstern Lane, Long bennington.

Firefighters used two hose reels to put out the fire while wearing breathing apparatus.

Firefighters tackled a tractor blaze in Long Bennington. (48454364)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was caused by the engine overheating.