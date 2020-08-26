Home   News   Article

Firefighters tackle trailer blaze on A1

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:19, 26 August 2020
Firefighters attended an incident on the A1 yesterday when a trailer caught fire.

The Grantham crew was called to the southbound carriageway near Dry Doddington just after 6pm.

The crew used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish.

There are no reports of any injuries.

