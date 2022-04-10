More news, no ads

Fire crews have attended two vehicle fires.

Grantham firefighters attended a fire this morning on Muston Road in the town. They were called at about 2.30am.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that the whole interior of the vehicle was severely fired damaged.

Firefighters have tackled two vehicles fires. (55984432)

Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

Yesterday at about 10pm, Billingborough firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Aveland Way, Aslackby. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

Crews put out the blaze using two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.