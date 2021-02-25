Videos of real Lincolnshire On Call firefighters talking about their jobs are being used to encourage more people to take up the role.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is actively seeking new On Call firefighters at stations across the county.

The new videos have been published as part of national On Call firefighter awareness week (March 1 to 7) and feature firefighters from fire stations across the county including Corby Glen, Donington, Kirton, and Spalding.

Among the on call firefighters in the video is John Ashby, a business owner based in Corby Glen. Last year he raised more than £1,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity by taking on a series of runs outdoors and on a treadmill. His final run was over two and a half miles through his village wearing full kit, including breathing apparatus.

Coun Nick Worth, executive councillor for emergency services at the county council, said: "We're really proud of our On Call firefighters in Lincolnshire who show great commitment and dedication.

"We're also incredibly thankful to those county employers who offer their staff the opportunity to work On Call when needed, and who then benefit from having a fully trained firefighter in their organisation.

"It's great to hear our crews talk with such enthusiasm for the job and I'm sure it will help inspire many people looking for a new challenge."

To work in this role, you need to be over 18, live or work within five minutes of a fire station and want to help in your community.

Sean Band, Watch Manager for Recruitment at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, explained: "On-Call firefighters carry pagers. When the pager sounds, they need to get to the fire station within 5 minutes of being alerted, from their home or place of work.

"Shifts can be flexible and work around other commitments, so many of our crew members have other jobs or responsibilities.

"We're always happy to talk through what it involves, including pay, training and the recruitment process, with anyone who wants to find out more, and we have vacancies on training courses throughout the year."

More details can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr or you can contact the recruitment team by phone on 0800 3580 204 or by emailing RecruitmentFire@lincoln.fire-uk.org