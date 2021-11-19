Firefighters in Corby Glen near Grantham to host charity car wash this weekend
Published: 15:30, 19 November 2021
Firefighters will be hosting a charity car wash tomorrow (Saturday).
Crew members from Corby Glen Fire Station will be digging out their buckets and sponges between 9am and 1pm.
They will be raising funds for The Firefighters Charity, which provides physical and mental support to firefighters and their families, including those who are retired.
For more information, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk
A spokesperson tweeted: "Please come along and support a great cause."