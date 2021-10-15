Grantham firefighters visited a primary school to help them with their school topic.

Year 1 and Year 2 pupils at Belmont Primary School have been learning all about how the fire service changed since 1666 as part of their Great Fire of London topic.

Class teacher, Miss Wateridge said: "The children were very excited when the fire service visited. We discovered that in 1666 they had no fire engines or hoses and only leather buckets and axes.

Grantham firefighters visited pupils at Belmont School (52290462)

During the visit we were able to discover what equipment they have available now to help them put out fires. The children were so excited to be able to hold the hoses themselves.

We would like to say a huge thank you to the Grantham fire service for coming to see us.’